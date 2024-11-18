All Sections
Scholz does not change position on long-range weapons for Ukraine despite US authorisation for strikes – media

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 18 November 2024, 14:07
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Wolfgang Büchner, a member of the German government, has said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not ready to transfer long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine despite the US authorising ATACMS strikes on Russian territory.

Source: AFP with reference to Büchner, reported by European Pravda

Details: Büchner said that Scholz’s position on this issue remains unchanged.

Büchner added that Scholz had made clear commitments on the issue and said he would not change his position.

He pointed out that it was important for Scholz that this war did not escalate.

Quote from Büchner: "For this reason, Chancellor Scholz did not want to cross certain boundaries... in his military support for Ukraine."  

Background

ScholzwarRussia
