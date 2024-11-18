All Sections
Ukraine to establish military ombudsperson, candidates already shortlisted – Ukraine's defence minister

Iryna BatiukMonday, 18 November 2024, 17:39
Ukraine to establish military ombudsperson, candidates already shortlisted – Ukraine's defence minister
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

The post of military ombudsperson will soon be introduced in Ukraine to safeguard the rights of military personnel. The appointment is expected to be announced shortly.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov during a briefing on 18 November, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We have been working on establishing a military ombudsperson. This year, we focused on addressing complaints and lawsuits – several thousand cases have been processed, if I’m not mistaken. As for now, several candidates are being prepared and an announcement regarding the appointment will be made soon."

Details: The Defence Ministry, as Umierov noted, aims to "protect the rights of military personnel" through this initiative.

The introduction of a military ombudsperson was first announced by Umierov in September 2023. During the annual Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kyiv, he stated: "We will focus on human lives, on our people. This is why we are likely to introduce a new position – the military ombudsperson – to address the needs of our people and our warriors."

Background: Rustem Umierov also mentioned ongoing discussions regarding reforms to territorial recruitment and social support centres, with various concepts under review.

Rustem Umierov
Rustem Umierov
