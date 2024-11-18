Boris Johnson calls for US$500 billion loan to Ukraine and its NATO membership date to be announced

Boris Johnson, a former UK prime minister, has called for a US$500 billion loan to Ukraine to help it end the war and urged the announcement of a date for Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Source: Boris Johnson on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson made this statement to mark the upcoming 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He welcomed the news that US President Joe Biden had finally approved the use of ATACMS missiles by Ukrainians against Russian bases.

Johnson also emphasised that the UK and France should immediately give symmetrical positions for the use of Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles.

Quote: "Now is the time, furthermore, to give the Ukrainians the financial firepower to survive and win this conflict, with a US$500bn lend-lease style loan which they will amply be able to repay."

He underscored the critical importance of resolving the question of Ukraine's rightful place in the international arena.

Quote: "That means we must have the courage and logic to give the Ukrainians the security guarantee that they need and announce a date in the near future by which Ukraine will join NATO."

The British politician believes these measures will convince Putin that he made a grave mistake by launching the invasion and that he will never be able to subjugate the Ukrainian people.

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged European colleagues to mark the 1,000th day of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s full-scale aggression with new military and energy assistance packages.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell stated on 18 November that the EU has been too slow in making decisions on supporting Ukraine.

