EU's top diplomat before end of his tenure criticises slow decision-making in supporting Ukraine

Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs who will shortly leave office, has said EU countries must speed up the decision-making process to support Ukraine, which has previously taken "too long."

Source: Josep Borrell before a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU countries on 18 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell noted that in order for the EU to position itself as a strong geopolitical player, there must be more unity within the European Union.

Quote: "If you are not united, you cannot show power. And too many times we haven’t been united. Too many times discussions took too long. You cannot pretend to be a geopolitical power if you’re taking days and weeks and months to reach agreements in order to act. So my last call to my colleagues will be – be more united, take decisions quicker. The events don’t wait for you; Russia is not stopping the war because you are thinking about it," Borrell said.

"Every time we took decisions in order to support Ukraine, it took too long. Every time it was a hesitation: should we do, should we not do. The war continues raging, Ukrainian people need more support… We have to provide this support. Stop discussing and start acting quicker," he stressed.

Borrell further noted that the new large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation demonstrates that the Kremlin's leader is unwilling to compromise.

Background:

Josep Borrell will shortly leave his position, as will the former composition of the European Commission. Kaja Kallas, former Estonian Prime Minister, should succeed him.

Kallas emphasised the need for assisting Ukraine and being realistic about the threats Europe may face.

