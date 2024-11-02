All Sections
Explosions heard in Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 2 November 2024, 04:58
Explosions heard in Kyiv
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, followed by an air-raid warning, on the night of 1-2 November.

Source: correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Russians are attacking Ukraine with Shahed drones. An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblast.

Update: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that air defence systems were responding in the capital. He urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

At 05:24, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that air defence was responding to drones in the oblast.

At 05:55, explosions were heard again in Kyiv. Popko wrote that the air defence network was responding.

Kyivair defenceShahed droneair-raid warning
