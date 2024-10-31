High-voltage line damaged in Kyiv due to Russian drone attack

Drone wreckage has fallen in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district on the night of 30-31 October, damaging a high-voltage power line and windows in several buildings, as well as starting a grass fire.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian armed forces’ drone attacks on Kyiv, wreckage was recorded falling in the Podilskyi district. Early reports indicate that there is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene."

Updated: At 06:15, Popko added that wreckage had caused a grass fire in an open area in the Podilskyi district, covering an area of about 50 square metres. The fire has been extinguished.

No reports of casualties or destruction were received.

At 06:40, Popko confirmed that the fire in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district had been extinguished.

The incident damaged windows in two two-storey residential buildings and one administrative building.

Information about damage to a high-voltage power line was also received.

There were no reports of casualties.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued twice in Kyiv overnight and air defence systems were responding on Kyiv’s outskirts.

