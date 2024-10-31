All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

High-voltage line damaged in Kyiv due to Russian drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 31 October 2024, 06:09
High-voltage line damaged in Kyiv due to Russian drone attack
Rescue workers. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Drone wreckage has fallen in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district on the night of 30-31 October, damaging a high-voltage power line and windows in several buildings, as well as starting a grass fire.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian armed forces’ drone attacks on Kyiv, wreckage was recorded falling in the Podilskyi district. Early reports indicate that there is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 06:15, Popko added that wreckage had caused a grass fire in an open area in the Podilskyi district, covering an area of about 50 square metres. The fire has been extinguished.

No reports of casualties or destruction were received. 

At 06:40, Popko confirmed that the fire in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district had been extinguished. 

Advertisement:

The incident damaged windows in two two-storey residential buildings and one administrative building.

Information about damage to a high-voltage power line was also received.

There were no reports of casualties. 

Background: An air-raid warning was issued twice in Kyiv overnight and air defence systems were responding on Kyiv’s outskirts.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceKyivShahed drone
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
air defence
Russia attacks Kyiv for twentieth time in October: air defence defences destroyed all drones
Explosion heard in Kyiv, air defence system activated
Air defence shot down drones in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:08
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: