Zelenskyy on Russian nighttime drone attack: Damage caused in Kyiv and three oblasts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian drone attack on the night of 1-2 November had caused damage in various districts of Kyiv, as well as in Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Quote: "I am grateful to our defenders of the skies who shoot down Shahed drones every night. This year, there is a threat of Shahed drones almost every night, sometimes in the morning and afternoon.

The attack drones given to Russia by Iran have become one of the main instruments of Russian terror against Ukraine. We need to put more pressure on Russia's ability to produce such weapons.

We need to be able to destroy the storage points of Shahed drones and the entire infrastructure for their production and logistics. Terrorists, unfortunately, know how to use the time given to them by the indecision of the free world."

Background: As of the morning of 2 November, wreckage from Russian drones has fallen in six out of ten Kyiv’s districts.

