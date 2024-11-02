All Sections
Russia launches 71 UAVs at Ukraine: 39 downed, 5 flew back to Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 11:28
The number of downed Russian drones overnight. Graph: Ukraine’s Air Force

It was confirmed on the morning of 2 November that air defence assets and personnel had downed 39 Russian UAVs in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts as a result of night combat efforts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Another 21 drones disappeared from radar, and 5 UAVs flew back to Russia.

In total, the Russians fired a Kh-31P missile launched from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and 71 attack UAVs launched from the directions of Russia’s Oryl and Kursk.

Currently, there are about five attack UAVs in the air. Combat efforts are ongoing.

Early reports indicate that as a result of the Russian attack, apartment buildings and private houses in Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv and Odesa oblasts were damaged by falling drone wreckage.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported damage in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Wreckage from Russian drones fell in six out of ten Kyiv’s districts.

