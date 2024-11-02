Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery Day to be celebrated in early December

An M-777 howitzer in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Rocket Forces and Artillery Day will now be celebrated in Ukraine annually on 4 December.

Source: the president’s decree

Quote: "In recognition of the courage and heroism displayed by the rocket forces and artillery soldiers in the fight for Ukraine's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, and to establish new military traditions, I hereby decree the institution of Rocket Forces and Artillery Day in Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on 4 December."

Details: The previous decree regarding this day, dated 31 October 1997, is hereby repealed.

Background: Previously, this day was observed on 3 November, commemorating the beginning of the Red Army’s operation to liberate Kyiv in 1943.

