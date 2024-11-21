All Sections
Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 November 2024, 09:01
NASAMS air defence system purchased by Canada to arrive in Ukraine soon
NASAMS. Stock photo

A NASAMS air defence system purchased by Canada is currently in Poland and will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to a statement by Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair in Ottawa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blair noted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informing him of the imminent arrival of the NASAMS system.

Quote: "We have been working closely with the Americans and Raytheon, the manufacturer, to assemble and deliver this system. It is currently in Poland and will soon cross the border."  

Background:

  • It became known on 20 November that the Canadian government had allocated CAD 763 million (more than US$545 million) for military support to Ukraine in the draft budget for 2025.
  • Canada also supports allowing long-range strikes by US-supplied ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.

