A NASAMS air defence system purchased by Canada is currently in Poland and will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

Details: Blair noted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informing him of the imminent arrival of the NASAMS system.

Quote: "We have been working closely with the Americans and Raytheon, the manufacturer, to assemble and deliver this system. It is currently in Poland and will soon cross the border."

Background:

It became known on 20 November that the Canadian government had allocated CAD 763 million (more than US$545 million) for military support to Ukraine in the draft budget for 2025.

Canada also supports allowing long-range strikes by US-supplied ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.

