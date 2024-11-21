Russian ambassador groundlessly claims "UK's direct involvement" in war in Ukraine

Andrei Kelin, Russia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, has accused London of supposedly "directly participating" in the war in Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin, although he did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

Source: Kelin in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether Kelin accuses the UK of participating in the war in Ukraine, the Russian ambassador said: "Absolutely."

Advertisement:

"Britain is now directly involved in this war, this fighting cannot happen without NATO and British stuff," he explained his logic.

When the Sky News presenter reminded him of the assistance Russia is receiving from Iran, North Korea, and China in its war against Ukraine, Kelin initially claimed the interviewer "did not allow [him] to answer", before shifting the conversation to discussing "mercenaries" in Ukraine.

"We have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine. We have seen in the Kursk area the Polish unit so what does it matter?" Kelin concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

Kelin's claims come amid reports that Ukraine has used UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time.

UK intelligence services are urgently investigating reports that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on the city of Dnipro during the latest attack on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!