Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 November 2024, 12:34
Photo: Defence Ministry of Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lithuania will reportedly finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones.

Umierov signed a relevant memorandum in Vilnius with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

Umierov explained that this is a long-term agreement under which the first tranche of €10 million had been agreed upon.

"Lithuania will allocate these funds for the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, particularly the Palianytsia [turbojet drone missile system] project," the defence minister said. ["Palianytsia", a type of bread, is a Ukrainian word that Russians find difficult to pronounce properly. Since the full-scale Russian invasion started, Ukrainians have used the word as a means to identify Russian military or saboteurs – ed.]

The minister highlighted that Lithuania is in the final stages of completing the necessary bureaucratic procedures, and the first tranche to support Ukraine's DeepStrike UAVs is set to be transferred soon.

Alongside signing the memorandum, the defence ministers outlined key priorities for 2025: training and equipping Ukrainian brigades, supplying ammunition and air defence systems, and enhancing collaboration in the defence industry.

Background

  • In August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first successful combat use of a new weapon, the Ukrainian long-range turbojet drone missile system Palianytsia.
  • Nearly all details about the Palianytsia drone missile system remain classified. However, it is known to have a range capable of targeting at least two dozen Russian military airfields. The system can be launched from a ground-based platform.
  • Last week, Umierov announced that Norway would finance the production of Ukrainian weapons and equipment, thus joining the Danish model of military support for Ukraine.
  • At the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit last month, the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden expressed their interest in further cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.

Lithuaniadronesaid for UkraineMinistry of Defence
