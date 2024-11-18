European strategy for supporting Ukraine failed – Lithuanian foreign minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, believes that the European Union's strategy towards Ukraine during its war with Russia has proven ineffective and requires revision.

Source: European Pravda, citing LRT, a Lithuanian media agency

Details: Landsbergis stated that "Europe’s de-escalation tactic is no longer effective and Europe needs a new strategy to support Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "My belief is that we have come to the point where it is fair to say that the strategy of the way that we help Ukraine during the three-year period, almost a thousand days, has failed."

Landsbergis also stressed that "peace through de-escalation is a failing and is a failed strategy", suggesting that Europe needs a new approach.

However, the Lithuanian foreign minister does not believe the new strategy should rely on diplomacy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We need a strategy that would come from strength. [...] And when I’m talking strength, I’m talking weapons, I’m talking about the real removal of all restrictions."

Commenting on media reports about the US granting Ukraine permission to strike Russian territory with ATACMS missiles, Landsbergis highlighted the importance of knowing how many such missiles Ukrainian forces have at their disposal.

Background:

Media reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the conflict.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that the White House declined to directly confirm the permission for Ukraine to use long-range missiles on military targets in Russia but acknowledged developing a response to North Korea’s involvement in the conflict.

Support UP or become our patron!