All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's defence minister to visit South Korea to ask for arms assistance– media

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:46
Ukraine's defence minister to visit South Korea to ask for arms assistance– media
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Minister's Facebook page

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Ukraineʼs Defence Minister Rustem Umierov will visit South Korea on Wednesday to ask for aid for Ukraine in providing the necessary weapons.

Source: news outlet South China Morning Post, citing an unnamed source

Details: The source reports that the Ukrainian delegation is intending to present a list of necessary weapons, which includes anti-aircraft missiles and artillery pieces.

Advertisement:

Analysts expect Seoul to take a cautious stance on the request after Donald Trump's election victory and Moscow's repeat warnings against such actions.

A spokesman for the South Korean Defence Ministry declined to comment.

"The government is expected to adopt a wait-and-see approach, monitoring Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea before deciding its next steps," said Doo Jin-ho, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defence Analyses.

Advertisement:

For reference:

  • Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Donald Trump's victory in the US election was forcing South Korea to reconsider sending weapons directly to Ukraine, but there is no decision yet.
  • In early November, Trump held a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, during which, among other things, they raised the issue of the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to assist in the war against Ukraine.
  • It is also known that South Korea's leadership is considering sending a group of observers to Ukraine in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

Background: 

  • On 7 November, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there had already been losses among the North Korean troops fighting on the side of Russia in Kursk Oblast.
  • A record number of North Korean citizens arrived in Russia in the third quarter of 2024, citing "training" as their reason for travel amid reports of North Korean troops being deployed to participate in the war against Ukraine.
  • The US Department of State said that Russia's success on the battlefield using the North Korean military will depend on the level of their integration into the Russian army.
  • Last week, the United States confirmed that North Korean troops had recently participated in hostilities in Kursk Oblast for the first time.
  • In addition, according to The New York Times, 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops are preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

South KoreaRustem UmierovweaponsUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian government renames Ministry of Reintegration to Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

German court sentences killers of Ukrainian basketball players to 8.5 and 10 years

All News
South Korea
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
US, South Korea and Japan to hold large-scale military exercises
Trump and South Korean president discuss Russia's involvement of North Korean military on battlefield in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:00
EXPLAINERWhy Romania votes for anti-Ukrainian populists and what could prevent their rise to power
18:33
Italy prepares tenth package of military assistance to Ukraine – Reuters
18:04
Slovak MPs set out for official visit to Moscow
17:41
Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for Russian war crimes starting next year
17:03
Ukrainian government renames Ministry of Reintegration to Ministry of National Unity
16:34
Ukraine's Security Service collects evidence on war criminal who trains Crimean schoolchildren for war against Ukraine
16:19
NATO believes Russian troops' advance will slow down after Pokrovsk if it falls
16:12
EXPLAINERHow Georgia has rise against the ruling party and why the West faces a tough decision
16:10
Carlsberg goes out of business in Russia day after regaining control of Baltika
15:57
Martial law declared in South Korea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: