Biden: Israel and Lebanon officially agree to ceasefire

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 November 2024, 23:21
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has announced that hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border will cease on 27 November at 04:00 local time.

Source: Reuters, citing Biden's speech and his post on X

Details: The US President shared "good news" from the Middle East after talks with the prime ministers of Israel and Lebanon.

Biden stated that Israel would gradually withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory over a 60-day period. He emphasised that the US, alongside France and other nations, will "provide the necessary support" to implement the peace agreement.

Quote: "This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities. What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations will not be allowed, I emphasise, will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again."

He also clarified that "there'll be no U.S. troops deployed in southern Lebanon. This is consistent with my commitment to the American people to not put U.S. troops in combat in this conflict."

Biden stated that the Lebanese people deserve safety and a future, just as the people of Gaza do.

Background:

  • The Israeli government approved a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three reasons for pursuing the truce: addressing the threat from Iran, replenishing depleted weapon stockpiles, and allowing the military to recuperate.

