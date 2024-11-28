Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences almost 160 times over one day, losing 1,220 soldiers

A total of 157 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian forces repelling the highest number of Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The Russians, in their attempt to break through the Ukrainian defence, have lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, 17 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted four attacks, focusing their efforts near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka and Torske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked once near the village of Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the city of Toretsk and actively used bomber aircraft, dropping up to 10 guided bombs.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 37 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte and Chumatske.

On the Kurakhiv front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 39 Russian attacks. The Russians focused on advancing near the settlements of Sontsivka, Berestky, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka, Antonivka and Hanivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 18 assaults near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions six times, suffering severe losses and being repelled.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of any offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russia lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded during the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed a tank, two armoured combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 45 tactical and strategic UAVs, 60 automobile vehicles and 10 units of special vehicles and other equipment.

