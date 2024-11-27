More than 40 Ukrainian generals discharged for health reasons since start of full-scale war – media

The Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that 41 senior officers have been discharged from military service for health reasons since the start of the full-scale war.

Source: data from the Armed Forces Communications Department in response to a request from Radio Liberty

Quote: "According to the information provided by the personnel centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the following is reported: during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, 41 senior officers were discharged from military service for health reasons between 24 February 2022 and 1 August 2024."

Details: It is reported that one senior military officer was recruited for military service during this period.

Radio Liberty specified that senior officers usually include officers who hold strategic command positions or have the highest military ranks, including major general, lieutenant general, and colonel general.

"Radio Liberty's request concerned how many generals retired during the full-scale invasion based on the conclusions of military medical boards," the statement said.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that in March, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala were dismissed from military service for health reasons. Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala were dismissed on the basis of a medical board's conclusion that they were unfit for military service and were removed from the service register.

Later, there were media reports that Zaluzhnyi had undergone a medical board examination in the winter, before his appointment as ambassador, where he was found unfit for military service.

In April, Major General Tetiana Ostashchenko, former Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resigned from military service due to health issues and was removed from the service register.

In November, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was dismissed from military service based on the conclusion of a medical board.

