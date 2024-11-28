Russian forces attack Kharkiv City and Kharkiv district this afternoon

Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv and the village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv district on the afternoon of 28 November. Early reports indicate no casualties.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders are reported to have attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at around 12:33. At the moment, there is no information about casualties. Specialised services are examining the scene."

Details: At 12:40, the Russians fired a missile on the village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv district.

The area near the premises of an educational institution in the village is reported to have been hit.

