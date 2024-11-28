All Sections
Baby girl born in shelter during Russian missile attack on Lutsk

Anastasiia MosorkoThursday, 28 November 2024, 14:29
Baby girl born in shelter during Russian missile attack on Lutsk
Obstetrician-gynaecologist Ihor Fedosiuk and midwife Iryna Zahoruiko. Photo: Volyn Oblast Medical Centre

A baby girl was born in a shelter at the Volyn Oblast Medical Centre during a recent Russian attack on the city of Lutsk. Both mother and baby are reported to be doing well.

Source: Volyn Oblast Medical Centre

Details: A pregnant woman from Rivne Oblast was taken to hospital by an emergency medical team. At 08:00, she gave birth to a girl weighing 3 kg 30 g (6 lb 11 oz) and 52 cm (20 inches) long. It was the first time the woman had given birth.

Obstetrician-gynaecologist Ihor Fedosiuk and midwife Iryna Zahoruiko delivered the baby in a specially equipped delivery room within the hospital's shelter.

The perinatal centre told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that the facility's shelter is specifically equipped to ensure safe deliveries during missile attacks.

The shelter is equipped with a complete delivery room and operating theatre, both of which have all the necessary equipment permanently stationed there.

The medical facility has hosted 20 births, including 10 caesarean sections, since the start of the full-scale war.

missile strikeLutsk
missile strike
