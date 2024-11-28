Ukraine's foreign minister comments on Russia's morning attack: Putin does not want peace

An energy facility on fire. Stock photo: Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Russia's most recent bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure is just another reminder that the Kremlin is not interested in genuine peace talks.

Source: Sybiha on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The foreign minister stated that Ukraine was subjected to another combined air attack by the Russian Federation, which harmed civilian and energy infrastructure and forced emergency power cuts.

Quote: "Putin does not want peace. We must force him into peace through strength. Strength of our air shield, long-range capabilities, and sanctions on his war machine" Sybiha said.

Background:

Recently, there has been a growing non-public discussion in the West about the conditions under which the current hot phase of the Russo-Ukrainian war can be ended, particularly in light of Donald Trump's promises to "quickly end the war" after hit return to the White House, and uncertainty about whether sufficient military support for Ukraine will remain with the new administration in power.

According to media sources, Trump's national security adviser has been studying different options to end the war in Ukraine in recent days.

Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who has been appointed as US President-elect Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that he will "secure peace through strength".

Dmytro Kuleba, the former foreign minister of Ukraine, warned against hopes of US President-elect Donald Trump’s future efforts resulting in peace between Russia and Ukraine, and stressed that the Kremlin regime continues to pursue its original goals.

