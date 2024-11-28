All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence with right of appeal

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 November 2024, 14:47
Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence with right of appeal
Journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his assailants. Photo: Screenshot

The Obukhiv District Court has handed down its verdict regarding two men accused of attacking Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach in the course of his work outside the Tandyr restaurant in Kozyn. They were given a three-year suspended sentence with probation, and may appeal the verdict.

Source: press service of the Obukhiv District Court 

Details: The court reportedly found that on 17 November 2023, Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach entered the area outside the Tandyr restaurant to film as part of an investigative journalism assignment.

Advertisement:

Customers began to leave the restaurant at around 23:29, and Tkach got out of his car. In an open area – the restaurant's car park, i.e. a public space – he began filming openly on a digital video camera according to his editorial assignment, guided by the provisions of Articles 5, 7, 24 and 25 of the Law of Ukraine On Information.

At this point, the two accused (named by Ukrainska Pravda as Khomiak and Oliinyk) blocked his way, closed his video camera, generally obstructed Tkach’s filming of the people leaving the restaurant, and prevented him from moving closer to the exit, "thus impeding the journalist from carrying out his professional duties".

Quote: "The court found both the accused guilty of committing a crime under Articles 28.1 and 171.2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, namely the wilful preclusion of journalists’ lawful professional activities committed by a group of people without prior conspiracy.

Advertisement:

The court took account of the defendants’ characters and lack of prior convictions, the absence of any mitigating or aggravating circumstances, and the opinions of the parties in the criminal proceedings, before sentencing them to three years of restriction of freedom with a two-year probation period.

The verdict has not come into force and can be appealed in court."

Background:

  • Late in the evening of 17 November 2023, Ukrainska Pravdaʼs Mykhailo Tkach was attacked while filming outside the Tandyr restaurant in Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast, where several high-ranking officials from the Prosecutor’s Office had been spotted.
  • Following Ukrainska Pravda’s reporting of the attack on Tkach, the Kyiv Oblast Police opened a criminal investigation into the obstruction of the journalist’s lawful professional activities.

Support UP or become our patron!

media
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
media
North Korea may send up to 100,000 soldiers to help Russia – Bloomberg
Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP
Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: