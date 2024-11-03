Explosions heard in occupied Crimea – media
Sunday, 3 November 2024, 02:20
Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 November.
Source: Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), Crimean local Telegram channel; Crimean media
Details: In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol near the airport, according to Krymskiy Veter.
The Telegram channel also noted that explosions had also been heard in the Hvardiiske and Saky districts of occupied Crimea.
Post on social media reported that explosions had been heard again in Sevastopol after 03:00 Kyiv time.
