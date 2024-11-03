All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in occupied Crimea – media

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 02:20
Explosions heard in occupied Crimea – media
Fire at the Saky airfield in Crimea in the summer of 2024. Stock photo: Crimean Wind

Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 November.

Source: Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), Crimean local Telegram channel; Crimean media

Details: In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol near the airport, according to Krymskiy Veter.

Advertisement:

The Telegram channel also noted that explosions had also been heard in the Hvardiiske and Saky districts of occupied Crimea.

Post on social media reported that explosions had been heard again in Sevastopol after 03:00 Kyiv time.

Support UP or become our patron!

Crimeaoccupationexplosion
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
Crimea
Explosions heard in Crimea: occupation authorities report ballistic weapon attack
Explosions heard in Crimea at night
Belarusian leader says Crimea is not Russian de jure
RECENT NEWS
10:42
EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv
10:10
Russian nighttime attack on Odesa: one killed, 13 injured – photos
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: