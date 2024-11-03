Explosions heard in occupied Crimea – media

Fire at the Saky airfield in Crimea in the summer of 2024. Stock photo: Crimean Wind

Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 November.

Source: Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), Crimean local Telegram channel; Crimean media

Details: In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol near the airport, according to Krymskiy Veter.

Advertisement:

The Telegram channel also noted that explosions had also been heard in the Hvardiiske and Saky districts of occupied Crimea.

Post on social media reported that explosions had been heard again in Sevastopol after 03:00 Kyiv time.

Support UP or become our patron!