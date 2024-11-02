Explosions heard in Crimea: occupation authorities report ballistic weapon attack

Air defence systems were responding and explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 1-2 November.

Source: Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), Crimean local Telegram channel; Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol; Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)

Details: Razvozhayev reported that an air-raid warning was issued in Sevastopol at around 01:00 due to the threat of a ballistic missile strike.

Russian monitoring Telegram channels wrote that there was a threat of missiles being launched for Crimea and Sevastopol.

According to local residents, sounds of explosions and air defence responding were heard in the Dzhankoi district. Additionally, bright flashes were seen near the village of Azovske in the Dzhankoi district.

Explosions were also reported in the city of Saky. An air-raid warning in Crimea was in effect for about 30 minutes.

