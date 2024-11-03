South Korea may increase support for Ukraine due to deployment of North Korean troops in Russia – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report that South Korea has indicated it could be willing to increase its support for Ukraine amid reports of North Korean troops being deployed near Ukraine's border by Russia.

Source: ISW

Details: South Korea has indicated a possible willingness to enhance its support for Ukraine amid continued Ukrainian intelligence reports on North Korean forces near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul mentioned on 1 November that "all possible scenarios are under consideration" when asked about the potential to send weapons to Ukraine following the deployment of North Korean forces in Russia.

Cho highlighted that South Korea would monitor the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia and the "benefits" North Korea gains from Russia to decide on further actions.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported on 2 November that Russian forces had relocated an additional 7,000 North Korean personnel to unspecified areas near Ukraine’s border in the past week, starting around 26 October.

DIU stated that Russian forces have armed North Korean soldiers with 60mm mortars, AK-12 assault rifles, RPK/PKM machine guns, SVD/SVCh sniper rifles, Phoenix anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and RPG-7 anti-tank rocket launchers, as well as some night vision devices, thermal imagers, and other optical equipment.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 2 November:

Ukrainian forces have reportedly struck seven Russian radars and air defence systems since the night of 20-21 October.

South Korea signalled possible readiness to increase support for Ukraine amid continued Ukrainian intelligence on the deployment of North Korean forces near the Russian border with Ukraine.

Russian federal censor Roskomnadzor implemented its plan to deanonymise Russian social media accounts on 2 November.

Ukrainian and Russian forces marginally advanced north of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces marginally advanced north of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov claimed to have rescinded an order for his Akhmat Spetsnaz soldiers to not take Ukrainian service members as prisoners in the war in Ukraine.

