Russia imports butter from UAE and Türkiye to curb rising prices – Reuters

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 3 November 2024, 15:58
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia is buying butter from the UAE and Türkiye to keep soaring prices under control, which has concerned customers.

Source: Reuters

Details: Rosselkhoznadzor (Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance) announced on Saturday 2 November, that the delivery of butter from the UAE began on 18 October. Russia had never imported butter from the UAE before.

According to the Russian statistics office, butter prices have increased by 25.7% since December of last year. This compares to an inflation rate of 8.6% and has led to a wave of butter thefts in some supermarkets.

So far, the UAE has delivered 90 metric tonnes of butter to Russia. Russia also started importing oil from Türkiye in October.

The Russians want to increase the supply of butter in order to stabilise prices and ensure its availability in the domestic market.

According to the Rosselkhoznadzor, Russian imports of butter from Latin America plummeted to 2,800 tonnes in 2024, down from 25,000 tonnes in 2014, with Western sanctions being one of the causes contributing to the decrease in supplies.

Belarus, Russia's top butter supplier, increased exports by 9% this year, reaching 110,000 tonnes.

