How much longer are Ukrainians willing to endure war – survey

Vira ShurmakevychMonday, 4 November 2024, 12:37
How much longer are Ukrainians willing to endure war – survey
A Ukrainian defender and a Ukrainian flag in his hands. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The share of Ukrainians who are still willing to bear the burden of war has fallen sharply to 63%. This figure was consistently higher – over 70% – from the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine until February 2024.

Source: a study conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Details: At the same time, the number of respondents who said they were ready to bear the burden of war for a year increased. In other words, 69% of respondents mentioned a relatively long period. The number of those who said a shorter period (several months to six months) is 19%.

How much longer are Ukrainians willing to endure the hardships of war?
How much longer are Ukrainians willing to endure the hardships of war?
Graph: KIIS

In particular, in Ukraine’s south, the number of those who said they would endure for a relatively long period decreased from 71% to 57%. The same sentiments prevail among respondents from Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts: in February 2024, more than 70% said they were ready to endure as long as necessary, while now 48% said a relatively long period, including 38% who chose the answer ‘as long as necessary’.

Sociologists have found an increase in uncertainty in the western and central regions of Ukraine. However, in general, the population of these regions remains highly confident that Ukraine will succeed in the war.

A total of 12% of respondents could not answer this question, three times more than in previous years. Experts say this "reflects the increase in general uncertainty of the future in the eyes of Ukrainians".

How long are Ukrainians ready to endure war in the regional dimension.
How long are Ukrainians ready to endure war in the regional dimension.
Graph: KIIS

Experts also traced a link between one’s assessment of Russia’s strength and one’s own willingness to endure war. A total of 77% of the respondents believe that Russia is running out of resources and therefore, they are ready to endure the hardships of war as long as necessary.

Among those who believe in Russia's "unlimited resources", 52% said they were ready to endure as long as necessary, while 59% named a relatively long period. Also, 28% of these respondents said that their patience would last for several more months.

In terms of gender, more than 67% of men and 60% of women of all ages are ready to endure the war.

