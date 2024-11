Ukrainian government dismisses deputy defence minister in charge of finance

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) has dismissed Deputy Defence Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr from his post.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Quote: "Yurii Dzhyhyr has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine."

Details: Dzhyhyr was appointed deputy minister of defence on 27 September 2023. He was in charge of finance.

From the end of July 2018 to March 2020, he served as deputy minister of finance.

