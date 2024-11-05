Ukrainian defence forces strike over 3,000 Russian tanks over 2024 so far

Russia’s tank losses since the beginning of 2024. Graph: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed or damaged 3,179 Russian tanks.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence

Quote: "There are 31 tanks in the tank battalion. That is, over 10 months of this year, Ukrainian defenders have damaged or destroyed 102 tank battalions of the occupiers.

Advertisement:

This year, 12 May became a kind of ‘Day of Tank Operators’ for the Russians. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that our units destroyed 31 occupiers' tanks in one day. Thus, within one day, the Russian army lost an entire tank battalion."

Details: The Ministry of Defence stressed that such losses can cost the Russian budget at least US$9 billion. This is an approximate amount estimated based on average world prices for this type of weapon (according to open sources).

US$9 billion, for example, is about 16 annual budgets of the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, which has the worst environmental situation in Russia. Nevertheless, instead of solving internal social issues, Russia’s leadership continues to throw huge sums of money into the war.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!