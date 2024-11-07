Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: fires in 5 districts, 2 people injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

During the Russian nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the drone, and the Ukrainian defence forces destroyed more than 30 Russian drones. However, the falling debris caused fires and destruction in six districts of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, an apartment in a residential building was damaged, there was no fire. One person sought medical assistance.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

A fire also broke out on the territory of the garages and a nearby service station with a total area of 200 square metres. Four cars were damaged. There were no casualties. The fire has already been extinguished.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

In Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, a restaurant on the 32nd floor of a residential building with an area of 50 square metres was on fire, and the 33rd mechanical floor was partially destroyed. The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties.

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, warehouses on the territory of an industrial company were on fire over an area of 600 square metres. One person was injured.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

The wreckage also fell on the medical centre's territory, causing a fire to break out over an area of 20 square metres. Information about the casualties is being confirmed. In addition, the wreckage fell on a non-residential building—the fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

A residential building caught fire in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district. Details are being confirmed.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

A fire broke out on the roof of a six-storey business centre building in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district over an area of 10 square metres. There were no early reports of casualties.

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, the wreckage of the downed drones fell on an open area and a residential building. In both cases, there was no fire and no casualties.

Updated: Later, Kyiv City State Administration added that the premises belonging to the Kyivavtodor, a communal corporation created for maintenance and repair of automobile routes and transport constructions, had been damaged.

"The Russian attack on the capital damaged several buildings and seven pieces of Kyivavtodor’s specialised equipment, but no one was injured," the authorities noted.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 November, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell in five districts of the capital, setting warehouses, garages, service stations, a restaurant and a business centre on fire.

Ukrainian air defence shot down more than 30 Russian drones flying towards the capital.

