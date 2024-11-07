Russian UAVs attack: fires and damage to high-rise building in Kyiv – photos, video

There has been a fire in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv and a high-rise building has been damaged by fallen wreckage from a Russian drone. Fires were also reported in the Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "The upper floors of a high-rise building are on fire in the Pecherskyi district. All emergency services are at the scene.

People are being evacuated from the high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district, where a fire has broken out as a result of an enemy UAV attack."

Updated: KCMA said that the building's structures were partially destroyed on the 30th floor and there was thick smoke in the Pechersk district. A unit from the State Emergency Service is working on the scene.

Пожежа на верхніх поверхах багатоповерхівки в Печерському районі Києва внаслідок падіння уламків ворожого дрона.

Відео: Реальний Київ у telegram pic.twitter.com/CuaSCpNpjd
November 7, 2024

Later, KCMA clarified that after the fire on the 32nd floor, the building structures of the mechanical (33rd) floor had been partially destroyed over an area of 50 sq m. There were no casualties, based on preliminary reports.

Klitschko reported at 06:14 that wreckage from the Russian UAV had fallen in the Solomianskyi district – according to early reports, damaging a residential building. At another address, a non-residential building was on fire as a result of the attack.

The Kyiv mayor also said that a fire in a high-rise building in the Pechersk district had been contained.

Later, Klitschko clarified that the wreckage of a UAV fell into the garden of a house in the Solomianskyi district. The fire started in an open area.

There was a fire on the upper floors of a business centre in the Obolonskyi district.

Additionally, Klitschko said that a two-storey residential building had caught fire in the Podilskyi district.

The State Emergency Service (SES) published a photo of a fire in the Pecherskyi district, caused by the Russian drone attack.

The aftermath of the Russian drones attack. Photo: SES

KCMA reported that wreckage had fallen on a medical centre in the Solomianskyi district. Information on the damage or casualties is being confirmed.

Later, Klitschko added information about a casualty in the Solomianskyi district.

Quote from Klitschko: "One casualty was taken to hospital in the Solomianskyi district from the firm’s premises.

In addition, in the same area, a fire has broken out at a private medical facility as a result of the fall of UAV debris. Evacuation is underway."

