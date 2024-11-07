All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian UAVs attack: fires and damage to high-rise building in Kyiv – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 November 2024, 05:26
Russian UAVs attack: fires and damage to high-rise building in Kyiv – photos, video
A fire due to the Russian drones attack. Photo: video screenshot

There has been a fire in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv and a high-rise building  has been damaged by fallen wreckage from a Russian drone. Fires were also reported in the Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "The upper floors of a high-rise building are on fire in the Pecherskyi district. All emergency services are at the scene.

Advertisement:

People are being evacuated from the high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district, where a fire has broken out as a result of an enemy UAV attack."

Updated: KCMA said that the building's structures were partially destroyed on the 30th floor and there was thick smoke in the Pechersk district. A unit from the State Emergency Service is working on the scene.

Later, KCMA clarified that after the fire on the 32nd floor, the building structures of the mechanical (33rd) floor had been partially destroyed over an area of 50 sq m. There were no casualties, based on preliminary reports.

Klitschko reported at 06:14 that wreckage from the Russian UAV had fallen in the Solomianskyi district – according to early reports, damaging a residential building. At another address, a non-residential building was on fire as a result of the attack. 

The Kyiv mayor also said that a fire in a high-rise building in the Pechersk district had been contained.

Later, Klitschko clarified that the wreckage of a UAV fell into the garden of a house in the Solomianskyi district. The fire started in an open area.

There was a fire on the upper floors of a business centre in the Obolonskyi district.

Additionally, Klitschko said that a two-storey residential building had caught fire in the Podilskyi district. 

The State Emergency Service (SES) published a photo of a fire in the Pecherskyi district, caused by the Russian drone attack.

 
The aftermath of the Russian drones attack.
Photo: SES
 
The aftermath of the Russian drones attack
Photo: SES

KCMA reported that wreckage had fallen on a medical centre in the Solomianskyi district. Information on the damage or casualties is being confirmed.

Later, Klitschko added information about a casualty in the Solomianskyi district.

Quote from Klitschko: "One casualty was taken to hospital in the Solomianskyi district from the firm’s premises.

In addition, in the same area, a fire has broken out at a private medical facility as a result of the fall of UAV debris. Evacuation is underway."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivdronesfire
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Kyiv
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: fires in 5 districts, 2 people injured – photos
Ukraine's air defence downs over 30 Russian drones flying toward Kyiv
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: warehouses, garages, service station, restaurant and business centre on fire – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: