Ukraine finished 6th in mixed relay at the World Cup in Kontiolahti
A classic mixed relay took place on Saturday, 30 November, as part of the first stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Kontiolahti, Finland. The Ukrainian team took 6th place.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The Ukrainian team was represented by Khrystyna Dmytrenko, Yuliia Dzhyma, Anton Dudchenko and Vitalii Mandzyn. They used six spare cartridges for the four of them.
It should be noted that this is the best result for Ukraine in mixed relays at the World Cup level since the 2022/23 season.
The Norwegian team won the race thanks to Vebjoern Soerum's fantastic last lap. The French team took silver, and the Swedes won bronze medals.
Race results:
- Norway (0+10) 1:09:59.0
- France (0+4) +0.8
- Sweden (0+7) +21.5
- Germany (1+9) +2:38.4
- Italy (1+8) +2:43.4
- Ukraine (0+6) +3:38.9
Earlier, in the first race of the season, Ukrainians Olena Horodna and Artem Tyshchenko took 9th place in the singles mix.
On Sunday, 1 December, the men's and women's relay races will take place in Kontiolahti.
