UK Defence Intelligence analyses Russian progress after Ukraine's loss of Vuhledar

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 14:56
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Russian progress after Ukraine's loss of Vuhledar
Screenshot: DeepState

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the Russian army's advance on the town of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast following Ukraine's loss of nearby Vuhledar in October.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 1 December on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to UK Defence Intelligence, Russian forces quickly moved to Velyka Novosilka’s eastern flank in Donetsk Oblast.

The analysts pointed out that the loss of Vuhledar, 30 kilometres to the east, in early October 2024 made Velyka Novosilka more open to Russian strikes.

 
Screenshot: DeepState
 
Screenshot: DeepState

This made it possible to strengthen the Russian advance in less protected areas in the west of Donetsk Oblast, the review emphasised.

The analysts also added that Russian troops are advancing in the rear of the Ukrainian defence and threaten the main logistic routes to the city.

Background: 

  • On 2 October, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the war-torn city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast to preserve personnel and military equipment and to take up positions for further fighting.
  • UK Defence Secretary John Healey spoke about the difficult situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, saying that the front line is now "less stable than at any time since the early days of the full-scale invasion" in February 2022.
  • The widespread deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles was recently cited by UK Defence Intelligence as a pivotal moment that altered the course of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblastoccupation
