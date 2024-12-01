Four civilians killed, almost 20 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 30 November

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Photo: prosecutor's office

Four people were killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 30 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people have been killed and 15 others injured in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck the premises of educational institutions and residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, damaging 11 houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, warehouses and garages, a bus and cars.

Two people were killed and four others injured in Donetsk Oblast.

In particular, another civilian was injured in Pokrovsk, adding to the two dead and three injured in Myrnohrad.

