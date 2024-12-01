All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Four civilians killed, almost 20 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 30 November

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 09:28
Four civilians killed, almost 20 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 30 November
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Photo: prosecutor's office

Four people were killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 30 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people have been killed and 15 others injured in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Russian troops struck the premises of educational institutions and residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, damaging 11 houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, warehouses and garages, a bus and cars.

Two people were killed and four others injured in Donetsk Oblast.

In particular, another civilian was injured in Pokrovsk, adding to the two dead and three injured in Myrnohrad.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson OblastDonetsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Kherson Oblast
Two civilians killed, three injured in Russian drone strikes on Kherson on 30 November
Russia amasses forces on Kinburn Spit to prevent Ukrainian troops from crossing Dnipro River
Russians injure two civilians in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from drones
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: