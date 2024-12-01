All Sections
Russians occupy Berestky in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 1 December 2024, 02:01
The settlement of Berestky. Photo: DeepState map

The DeepState project analysts reported on the night of 30 November to 1 December that Russians had occupied the settlement of Berestky in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, analysts report the Russian advance near Masiutivka and Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as near Zhovte, Pushkine, Dalne and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 29-30 November that Russian forces had occupied three settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 26 November, analysts from the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Novoselydivka on the Kurakhove front and the village of Petrivka on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • The DeepState monitoring project analysts updated their map on the night of 24-25 November and reported that the Russians had occupied Katerynivka and Yuriivka in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 21-22 November that Russia had occupied the village of Dalnie on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • DeepState analysts reported on the night of 19-20 November that the Russians had captured Nova Illinka on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 26 November, Reuters said Russian forces had achieved a new weekly record in territorial gains since the beginning of 2022, capturing nearly 235 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russian invaders have recently been advancing much faster than in the whole of 2023 and are not giving up their intention to capture all of Donetsk Oblast.
  • The analysts attribute the recent gains primarily to the identification and tactical exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defence lines.

