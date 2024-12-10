Russians attack on 3 fronts over 100 times and assault Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian soldier launching fire from MLRS. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 175 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling over 100 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts. The Russians have tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Kursk Oblast 11 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted six offensive operations near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, seven combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Lozova and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces stopped 14 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Nadiia, Makiivka, Torske and Yampolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka twice, but both were stopped by Ukrainian forces.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka eight times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 51 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenke, Chumatske and Shevchenko.

On the Kurakhiv front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russians. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Dalne, Dachne and Kurakhove 40 times.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian forces stopped 27 Russian attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Novosilka and near Sukhi Yaly, Storozheve, Neskuchne and Blahodatne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted seven unsuccessful attempts to capture Ukrainian positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities and shelling.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past day.

