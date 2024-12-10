All Sections
Drone attacks IAEA vehicle en route to occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 December 2024, 19:19
Drone attacks IAEA vehicle en route to occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Screenshot from the video of IAEA on X

A drone has attacked an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission while its members were traveling to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: IAEA press service

Quote: "A drone hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the IAEA on the road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant today, in what Rafael Grossi condemned as an "unacceptable" attack on Agency staff working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict."

Details: Previously, IAEA experts stationed at the ZNPP reported that they were unable to access the plant's external spare parts warehouse and diesel fuel storage due to restricted access.

Update: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the attack, clarifying that the vehicle in the convoy was targeted by a Russian FPV drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

 
Photo: Telegram of Zelenskyy

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This attack vividly demonstrated how Russia treats everything related to international law, international institutions and security. The Russians could not have been unaware of their target. They knew exactly what they were doing and acted deliberately.

This attack demands a clear and decisive response from both the IAEA and other international partners. Silence or inaction will only encourage further crimes."

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantIAEA
