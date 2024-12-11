Russians carry out 208 attacks on 10 December, most of them on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Over the past day, 208 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine, with the largest number of attacks on the Pokrovsk (53 attacks) and Kurakhove (45 attacks) fronts. The Russian army tried to break through the Ukrainian defences in Kursk Oblast 22 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians carried out seven attacks in the vicinities of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Starytsia.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, 11 Russian attacks took place over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

The Russians carried out 26 attacks on the Lyman front. They tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and in the directions of Druzheliubivka and Cherneshchyna.

On the Kramatorsk front, three clashes took place in the vicinities of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Advertisement:

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 10 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka. One fight in Toretsk is still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 Russian assault and offensive actions in the vicinities of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novotroitske, Pushkine, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane, Pokrovsk and Shevchenko.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 45 attacks near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne and Dalnie.

On the Vremivka front, the Russian army carried out 16 offensives towards the positions of Ukrainian units near Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Rozlyv, Trudove, Novodarivka, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne and Makarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked seven times in the vicinities of Novoandriivka and Piatykhatky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops tried to assault the positions of Ukrainian defence forces five times, without success.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 22 attacks by Russian troops over the past day. Another fight is still ongoing.

There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Support UP or become our patron!