Ukrainian airline to launch flights from Moldova to Europe for Ukrainians
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 13:55
SkyUp Airlines has announced the launch of a programme of direct scheduled flights for Ukrainians – from Chisinau (Moldova) to popular European destinations.
Source: the SkyUp Airlines company release; Ekonomichna Pravda reports
Details: The flights are scheduled to start in April 2025, and tickets are already available for booking from 11 December 2024.
Advertisement:
The list of routes includes cities in Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Cyprus. Among them: Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Larnaca, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion.
Due to the closure of Ukrainian skies to civil aviation, SkyUp has chosen Chisinau Airport as the closest international hub to Ukraine.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Civil aviation flights over Ukraine were fully suspended on 24 February 2022.
- In April 2023, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) estimated in its 2023-2029 forecast that the restrictions on flights in Ukrainian, Russian, Belarusian and Moldovan airspace would remain in place.
- Boryspil International Airport announced in October 2023 that it would be ready to handle flights within one month of the war ending.
- Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said in November 2023 that one of Ukraine's civilian airports will most likely resume operations even before the war ends.
- Supernova Airlines has been granted permission to operate Lviv-Prague and Kyiv-Prague flights with a frequency of seven flights per week for a regular international air service.
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Community Development, along with the directors of international airports, has presented a roadmap for reopening Ukraine's airspace during wartime.
- Flights to one of Ukraine's airports – Lviv or Boryspil (Kyiv) – could restart by the end of January 2025.
Support UP or become our patron!