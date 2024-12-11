Ukrainian airline to launch flights from Moldova to Europe for Ukrainians

SkyUp Airlines has announced the launch of a programme of direct scheduled flights for Ukrainians – from Chisinau (Moldova) to popular European destinations.

Source: the SkyUp Airlines company release; Ekonomichna Pravda reports

Details: The flights are scheduled to start in April 2025, and tickets are already available for booking from 11 December 2024.

The list of routes includes cities in Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Cyprus. Among them: Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Larnaca, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion.

Due to the closure of Ukrainian skies to civil aviation, SkyUp has chosen Chisinau Airport as the closest international hub to Ukraine.

Background:

Civil aviation flights over Ukraine were fully suspended on 24 February 2022.

In April 2023, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) estimated in its 2023-2029 forecast that the restrictions on flights in Ukrainian, Russian, Belarusian and Moldovan airspace would remain in place.

Boryspil International Airport announced in October 2023 that it would be ready to handle flights within one month of the war ending.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said in November 2023 that one of Ukraine's civilian airports will most likely resume operations even before the war ends.

Supernova Airlines has been granted permission to operate Lviv-Prague and Kyiv-Prague flights with a frequency of seven flights per week for a regular international air service.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Community Development, along with the directors of international airports, has presented a roadmap for reopening Ukraine's airspace during wartime.

Flights to one of Ukraine's airports – Lviv or Boryspil (Kyiv) – could restart by the end of January 2025.

