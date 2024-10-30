All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine unveils roadmap for opening airspace during wartime

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 30 October 2024, 16:01
Ukraine unveils roadmap for opening airspace during wartime
Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development's press service

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, together with the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine, Ukraerorukh (State Air Traffic Services Enterprise), the Air Force Command and management of international airports have presented a roadmap for reopening Ukraine’s airspace under martial law.

Source: the Ministry’s press service

Details: The event gathered nearly a hundred aviation representatives, including regulators from the EU, UK, and US; executives from Ukrainian and international airlines previously operating in Ukraine, as well as representatives from insurance and leasing companies and aircraft manufacturers.

Advertisement:

Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Communities and Territories Development, emphasised that this was the first expert discussion expected to facilitate progress in creating the conditions necessary to reopen airspace. 

Quote: "Our strategic goal during wartime is to preserve aviation infrastructure and retain skilled personnel so that we can restore civil flights as quickly as possible when the time comes."

Mary Elizabeth Madden, Economic Advisor at the US Embassy, expressed the US's readiness to provide technical support. 

Advertisement:

Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development, presented a plan for the partial reopening of airspace, while Serhii Korshuk, First Deputy Head of the State Aviation Administration, assessed risks for civil aviation. 

Director of Ukraerorukh, Andrii Yarmak, focused on air navigation safety measures.

Background

  • Supernova Airlines recently obtained rights for air routes from Lviv to Prague and Kyiv to Prague, operating seven flights weekly. 
  • Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has advocated for at least one operational airport in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraftUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
aircraft
Russian businessman who sold arms to Congo was on board Il-76 downed in Sudan – Reuters
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos
RECENT NEWS
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:08
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight
04:54
ISW says Russian drone operations may slow down
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: