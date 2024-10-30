Ukraine unveils roadmap for opening airspace during wartime

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, together with the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine, Ukraerorukh (State Air Traffic Services Enterprise), the Air Force Command and management of international airports have presented a roadmap for reopening Ukraine’s airspace under martial law.

Source: the Ministry’s press service

Details: The event gathered nearly a hundred aviation representatives, including regulators from the EU, UK, and US; executives from Ukrainian and international airlines previously operating in Ukraine, as well as representatives from insurance and leasing companies and aircraft manufacturers.

Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Communities and Territories Development, emphasised that this was the first expert discussion expected to facilitate progress in creating the conditions necessary to reopen airspace.

Quote: "Our strategic goal during wartime is to preserve aviation infrastructure and retain skilled personnel so that we can restore civil flights as quickly as possible when the time comes."

Mary Elizabeth Madden, Economic Advisor at the US Embassy, expressed the US's readiness to provide technical support.

Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development, presented a plan for the partial reopening of airspace, while Serhii Korshuk, First Deputy Head of the State Aviation Administration, assessed risks for civil aviation.

Director of Ukraerorukh, Andrii Yarmak, focused on air navigation safety measures.

Background:

Supernova Airlines recently obtained rights for air routes from Lviv to Prague and Kyiv to Prague, operating seven flights weekly.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has advocated for at least one operational airport in the country.

