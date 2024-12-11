EU chief diplomat describes how Trump should approach Russia

Kaja Kallas, new High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that US President-elect Donald Trump must be "hawkish" toward Russia if he intends to exert real influence over China.

Details: Kallas noted that China is "learning from Russia" and emphasised that defending Ukraine against the Kremlin would send a strong message to Beijing.

Quote: "If you don’t want problems with China, I think you have to be really strong on Russia. If you are really firm and you are not giving them what they want, it’s more probable that you won’t have more wars."

Donald Trump shared his insights from his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, where they attended the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame. He stated that he was thinking about a concept for implementing his vision of a swift end to the war.

Similar messages were expressed in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, where Trump said that "Ukraine and Zelenskyy" are seeking a deal to cease combat actions.

