All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia uses ElevenLabs' AI-generated voices to undermine Western support for Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 12 December 2024, 01:05
Russia uses ElevenLabs' AI-generated voices to undermine Western support for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian government is using generative artificial intelligence in a new propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine and undermining aid from European countries. A cybersecurity company, Recorded Future report found that fake videos actively used voices generated by ElevenLabs.

Source: Recorded Future report

Details: The report found that the campaign was organised by the Social Design Agency, a Russian entity under US sanctions. The videos, targeted at a European audience, accused Ukrainian politicians of corruption and showed Western equipment, including American Abrams tanks, as ineffective.

Advertisement:

Voices generated by artificial intelligence became a key tool of the propaganda campaign. Recorded Future states that the authors used ElevenLabs' technology to create non-accented audio in various European languages, including English, German, French, and Polish.

The researchers found that real people voiced some of the videos. This became apparent due to a noticeable Russian accent.

For reference: Recorded Future specialises in collecting, analysing, and predicting cyber threats using AI and machine learning to monitor real-time open information.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, journalists found out that the Russian Social Design Agency, which positions itself as a media support organisation, actually uses disinformation to discredit Ukraine and promote Russia's interests. Russian political strategist Ilya Gambashidze runs the agency.
  • By analysing the leaked documents, the agency creates and disseminates fake videos on social media that are stylised as Western media materials and are aimed at discrediting Ukraine.
  • The leaked documents also confirm that the Social Design Agency is directly guided by the leadership of the Kremlin leader's administration, Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

disinformationcyber securityRussiapropaganda
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
disinformation
TikTok removes 92% of videos with Russian disinformation within first 24 hours
Poland reports Russian disinformation campaign amid major floods
Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine's intention to attack its own kindergarten or hospital
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: