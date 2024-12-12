Russia uses ElevenLabs' AI-generated voices to undermine Western support for Ukraine

The Russian government is using generative artificial intelligence in a new propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine and undermining aid from European countries. A cybersecurity company, Recorded Future report found that fake videos actively used voices generated by ElevenLabs.

Source: Recorded Future report

Details: The report found that the campaign was organised by the Social Design Agency, a Russian entity under US sanctions. The videos, targeted at a European audience, accused Ukrainian politicians of corruption and showed Western equipment, including American Abrams tanks, as ineffective.

Advertisement:

Voices generated by artificial intelligence became a key tool of the propaganda campaign. Recorded Future states that the authors used ElevenLabs' technology to create non-accented audio in various European languages, including English, German, French, and Polish.

The researchers found that real people voiced some of the videos. This became apparent due to a noticeable Russian accent.

For reference: Recorded Future specialises in collecting, analysing, and predicting cyber threats using AI and machine learning to monitor real-time open information.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, journalists found out that the Russian Social Design Agency, which positions itself as a media support organisation, actually uses disinformation to discredit Ukraine and promote Russia's interests. Russian political strategist Ilya Gambashidze runs the agency.

By analysing the leaked documents, the agency creates and disseminates fake videos on social media that are stylised as Western media materials and are aimed at discrediting Ukraine.

The leaked documents also confirm that the Social Design Agency is directly guided by the leadership of the Kremlin leader's administration, Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!