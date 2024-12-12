Chechen leader Kadyrov reports drone attack on barracks with special police regiment in Grozny: casualties reported

Ukrainian drones have been reportedly downed over the barracks of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s special police regiment in the city of Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: Kadyrov said four fighters sustained minor injuries during the alleged drone attack at 00:55, as they "were in areas protected against such strikes".

Advertisement:

He stated that wreckage from the downed drone damaged the barracks' roof. Another drone, which detonated mid-air, caused an explosion that shattered windows and damaged the roof. This led to a fire, which was promptly extinguished.

Kadyrov threatened in his post to deploy his forces to the "line of contact".

Quote: "A reserve of 84,000 volunteers and fighters from Chechnya is ready to move to the line of contact at the first order. We will not leave this unanswered!"

Advertisement:

Background: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reported a drone attack on the Russian Special Forces University in the city of Gudermes in Chechnya on 29 October.

Support UP or become our patron!