The staff killed in Russia's attack on a private medical facility in Zaporizhzhia: what is known about them

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the private clinic in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On 10 December, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. Eleven people were killed and 22 were injured, including a child.

The editors of Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia have collected together all the information available about the victims.

Olena Slyshchenko was killed in the Russian attack. She worked as an administrator at the hospital and was on her shift when the building was hit by the missile. Her son Vitalii told the BBC that Olena had recently started working there and loved her job.

"She was excited about her new job, always telling me how much she liked it, how great the team was, and that everyone treated her well. My mother was looking forward to the birth of her granddaughter, but now she won’t get to see it..." Vitalii Slyshchenko said.

Olena Slyshchenko. Photo: family archive

Yuliia Bezukh (Klymovych), another administrator at the clinic, was also killed. She was at work when the missile hit.

"Her life was cut short too soon, but she managed to leave her mark," the Novoselivka School fraternity wrote on Facebook. "Yuliia radiated kindness, sincerity and joy. She always supported her friends and gave them warmth and incredible smiles that could dispel any sadness.

Yuliia wasn’t just our student – she was a great friend, a true example of how to love life and the people around you. We will always remember her warm words, her sincere heart, and her joyous laugh.

Yuliia will forever remain in our memory as a symbol of kindness and light that she never tired of giving out to the world."

Yuliia Bezukh (Klymovych). Photo: Novoselivka school fraternity

Liliia Kandybka was also killed in the strike, the TV channel My Ukraina (We Are Ukraine) reported. At the time of the attack, she was walking in the park with her dog, a German spitz named Mazhor.

"Liliia was found in hospital an hour later. Sadly, her heart failed," the announcement of her death said.

In total, nine women were killed by the Russian missile. A 74-year-old man who was injured in the strike died in hospital.

In addition, rescue workers managed to save two women who had been trapped under the rubble for more than seven hours. The women called 101 [the emergency number for firefighters in Ukraine – ed.] on their own and reported their location. They were taken to hospital.

Olena Kukarskykh, a 48-year-old nurse from temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, was also killed in the attack.

Olena graduated from Zaporizhzhia Medical School in 1995 and started working at the Nova Kakhovka City Hospital.

She held various positions. For many years, Olena worked with complex patients in the TB department. She was working as a nurse in a paediatric clinic at the time of the attack.

"She went through her earthly journey with kindness in her heart for other people and with love for her work, always coming to the rescue at the right time. Everyone who knew her will forever remember her as a sincere and friendly person, and a true professional in her field!" staff at the Nova Kakhovka City Hospital wrote.

