All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 December 2024, 14:23
Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in Ukraine
Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma. Stock photo: Getty Images

Khmelnytskyi City and District Court has sentenced Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the parliament – ed.], to 15 years in prison for encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "The court found the Russian parliamentary official guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine (Article 110.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property."

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutor's office stressed that Volodin chaired a meeting of the State Duma on 15 February 2022, which considered an appeal to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to recognise the "independence" of the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts [Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics are two separate non-recognised and quasi-state formations – ed.].

In particular, Volodin initiated the inclusion of this issue on the agenda, controlled the voting process and supported the resolution on the relevant appeal.

On 22 February 2022, Volodin voted for the ratification of the so-called "treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the Russian Federation and the above-mentioned formations, which became the formal basis for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background: In April 2022, Volodin and 418 members of the Federal Assembly [the Russian parliament – ed.] were served with notices of suspicion.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
Russia
Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources
Kremlin spokesman says Russia will retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on Taganrog
Russians conduct assaults on Ukrainian positions, having superiority in forces: over 200 combat clashes in one day
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: