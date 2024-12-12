Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in Ukraine

Khmelnytskyi City and District Court has sentenced Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the parliament – ed.], to 15 years in prison for encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "The court found the Russian parliamentary official guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine (Article 110.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property."

Details: The prosecutor's office stressed that Volodin chaired a meeting of the State Duma on 15 February 2022, which considered an appeal to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to recognise the "independence" of the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts [Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics are two separate non-recognised and quasi-state formations – ed.].

In particular, Volodin initiated the inclusion of this issue on the agenda, controlled the voting process and supported the resolution on the relevant appeal.

On 22 February 2022, Volodin voted for the ratification of the so-called "treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the Russian Federation and the above-mentioned formations, which became the formal basis for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: In April 2022, Volodin and 418 members of the Federal Assembly [the Russian parliament – ed.] were served with notices of suspicion.

