US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new US$500 million package of weapons and equipment.

Source: US Department of State

Quote: "As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on 26 September, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s ongoing attacks.

This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million."

Details: The new package includes:

counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions;

ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

high-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs);

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

light tactical vehicles;

chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

tube-launched, optically guided, wire-tracked (TOW) missiles;

small arms ammunition;

grenades and training equipment;

demolition equipment and munitions;

spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training and transportation.

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," the US Department of State noted.

