All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package

Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 December 2024, 07:33
US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package
Flag of the US. Photo: pixabay.com

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new US$500 million package of weapons and equipment.

Source: US Department of State

Quote: "As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on 26 September, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s ongoing attacks.

Advertisement:

This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million."

Details: The new package includes:

  • counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions;
  • ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;
  • high-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
  • Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);
  • Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs);
  • High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);
  • light tactical vehicles;
  • chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • tube-launched, optically guided, wire-tracked (TOW) missiles;
  • small arms ammunition;
  • grenades and training equipment;
  • demolition equipment and munitions;
  • spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training and transportation.

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," the US Department of State noted.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
USA
US imposes visa restrictions on individuals involved in undermining democracy in Georgia
United States to provide over US$440 million in economic aid to Ukraine
Trump supports deployment of European troops in Ukraine to oversee ceasefire – WSJ
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: