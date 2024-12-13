Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Photo: Getty Images

Five out of nine nuclear power units have reduced power output due to Russia's missile attack on the energy sector.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Quote from IAEA: "Today, 5 of Ukraine’s 9 operating nuclear reactor units have reduced power output due to renewed attacks on energy infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Background:

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector on the morning of 13 December.

The attack severely damaged equipment at DTEK's thermal power plant, the largest private energy company in Ukraine.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, issued consumption restriction measures to half of Ukraine's population, using blackout schedules as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Support UP or become our patron!