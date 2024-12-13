Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack
Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:46
Five out of nine nuclear power units have reduced power output due to Russia's missile attack on the energy sector.
Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Quote from IAEA: "Today, 5 of Ukraine’s 9 operating nuclear reactor units have reduced power output due to renewed attacks on energy infrastructure."
Advertisement:
Background:
- Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector on the morning of 13 December.
- The attack severely damaged equipment at DTEK's thermal power plant, the largest private energy company in Ukraine.
- Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, issued consumption restriction measures to half of Ukraine's population, using blackout schedules as a result of the Russian missile attack.
Support UP or become our patron!