Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 13 December 2024, 12:46
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Photo: Getty Images

Five out of nine nuclear power units have reduced power output due to Russia's missile attack on the energy sector.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Quote from IAEA: "Today, 5 of Ukraine’s 9 operating nuclear reactor units have reduced power output due to renewed attacks on energy infrastructure."

Background: 

  • Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector on the morning of 13 December.
  • The attack severely damaged equipment at DTEK's thermal power plant, the largest private energy company in Ukraine.
  • Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, issued consumption restriction measures to half of Ukraine's population, using blackout schedules as a result of the Russian missile attack.

nuclear power plantmissile strike
