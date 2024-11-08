All Sections
Von der Leyen talks with Trump, including on Ukraine

Friday, 8 November 2024, 09:51
Von der Leyen talks with Trump, including on Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: ec.europa.eu

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump, discussing, among other things, Ukraine.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "We discussed defence and Ukraine, trade and energy. Together, we can foster prosperity and stability on both sides of the Atlantic."

Details: Von der Leyen added that she’s "looking forward to strengthening EU-US ties and working jointly to address geopolitical challenges."

Background: Following the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he believes Trump wants a quick end to the war, though it may mean losses for Ukraine. He also informed European leaders about his phone conversation with Trump.

