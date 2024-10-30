EU urges Ukraine to resume broadcasters instead of national 24/7 joint newscast

For the first time, the European Commission has issued a clear public critique of Ukraine’s national 24/7 joint newscast, urging the country to work towards restoring a pluralistic media landscape.

Source: European Commission's progress report on candidate states, including Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: One of Brussels’ key criticisms involves the state-funded national 24/7 joint newscast, with concerns raised about its objectivity.

Advertisement:

Quote from the document: "In 2023, the Ukrainian government invested public funds in the television marathon project. It is worth reconsidering whether this is the best platform for free discussion."

The European Commission also voiced concerns regarding Rada TV, whose main task was informing the public about parliamentary activities, including the work of opposition members. Criticism has been directed at Rada for its limited representation of opposition voices, and live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions have not resumed since being halted in 2022.

The document forms part of the Commission’s annual report on all candidate states, including Ukraine, assessing their adherence to EU fundamental values such as respect for freedom of speech and expression.

Advertisement:

It outlines tasks for candidate countries, urging Ukraine to "gradually restore a transparent, pluralistic, and independent media landscape", without linking this expectation to the end of martial law.

Background: As European Pravda reported, the EU is pleased with the work of Ukraine’s parliament but has noted challenges faced by the opposition. The report also acknowledged that Ukraine has met the 2022 requirements, including those related to the Hungarian minority.

Support UP or become our patron!