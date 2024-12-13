All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK intelligence identifies key Russian target after Assad regime's fall in Syria

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 December 2024, 14:18
UK intelligence identifies key Russian target after Assad regime's fall in Syria
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence predicts that Russia will attempt to maintain control over its military bases in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 13 December on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update notes that the Kremlin believes that the overthrow of Assad, its key ally, will harm both its regional strategic interests and "its image as a security guarantor".

Advertisement:

At the same time, the update states that Russia's prioritisation of the war in Ukraine has likely impaired its ability and capacity to maintain the Assad regime in power.

UK intelligence has noted that Russia’s primary goal in Syria is to maintain control over its military bases – its largest overseas base in Tartus and the airbase in Khmeimim – to secure access to strategic assets in the Middle East and the Mediterranean. This enables Russia to support its objectives in Africa and project military power.

The collapse of the Assad regime has almost certainly increased the security risk to these facilities, UK intelligence added.

Advertisement:

"In the short term, Russia will highly likely seek to repair its reputation as a reliable partner and engage diplomatically with all relevant actors involved, in efforts to ensure security guarantees for its military bases," the update concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia and Iran were accomplices in the crimes committed by ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, adding that his downfall revealed them to be "unreliable partners".
  • In addition, after the fall of the Assad regime, there were opinions in Europe that Vladimir Putin's power could one day "crumble" just as suddenly.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKSyria
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
UK
Ukraine successfully deterring Russian activity in Black Sea – UK Intelligence
UK military successfully tests laser weapons for shooting down UAVs
UK extends sanctions on gold trade to curb Russia's war funding
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: