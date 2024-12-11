All Sections
Ukraine successfully deterring Russian activity in Black Sea – UK Intelligence

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 11 December 2024, 15:00
The Russian cruiser Moskva. Stock photo: OSINTtechnical on Twitter

UK intelligence notes that the overall pace of naval operations in the Black Sea remains low, particularly due to Ukraine's actions.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's review on Twitter; European Pravda

Details: As noted by the Ministry, Ukraine continues to successfully restrain Russian naval operations in the eastern part of the Black Sea.

The fact that the Russian navy perceives the threat of attacks from Ukraine is evidenced by frequent dispersal exercises, as well as exercises to counter surface and conventional drones in the city of Novorossiysk and its surroundings, the review says.

Ukraine continues to undermine the authority of the Russian Black Sea Fleet by targeting naval infrastructure and ships in the Black Sea.

The intelligence service added that Russia's massive missile attack on 28 November on critical infrastructure in several oblasts of Ukraine included launches from Russian navy ships.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that 28 surface-to-surface cruise missiles were fired, and that air defence systems were able to intercept a large percentage of the missiles fired by both the navy and strategic aviation.

On Monday, UK intelligence said that on 29 November, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed components of an S-400 air defence system in Simferopol.

The UK intelligence service noted in early December that in November, the average daily losses of Russian forces in Ukraine (killed and wounded) reached a new record.

Black SeaUKdefence intelligence
